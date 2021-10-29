ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

