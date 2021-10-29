ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 139.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Comstock Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 369,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 1,093,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $1,821,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

