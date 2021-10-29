ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 139.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Comstock Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 369,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 1,093,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $1,821,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
See Also: What is a price target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.