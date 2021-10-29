Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 3,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

