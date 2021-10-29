Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

