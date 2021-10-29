Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,120 shares of company stock worth $4,740,638 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $413.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average is $440.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

