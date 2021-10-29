Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $18,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

