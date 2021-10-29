Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 24,800.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $370.64 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.00 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

