Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

