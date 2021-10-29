Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.48 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

