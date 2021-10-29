Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of PFG opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

