Primecoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,258,244 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

