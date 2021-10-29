Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$136.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.80 on Friday, hitting C$133.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,397. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$132.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$93.70 and a twelve month high of C$136.99.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

