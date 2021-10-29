Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $358.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Premier by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 9,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,235. Premier has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

