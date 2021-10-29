Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

