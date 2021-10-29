Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PEYE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 12,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,196. Precision Optics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Optics had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

