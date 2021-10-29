Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,268. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $966.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

