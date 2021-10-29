PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 439,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,736. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.89 and a 1-year high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.