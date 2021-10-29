Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Prairie Mining Limited (LON:PDZ)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of £31.97 million and a PE ratio of -71.25.

Prairie Mining Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

