PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. PPD’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.19. 1,056,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,184. PPD has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Get PPD alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PPD stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of PPD worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.