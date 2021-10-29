Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 20,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

