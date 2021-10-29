Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.