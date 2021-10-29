Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AUCOY traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

