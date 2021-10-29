Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,384 ($18.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,720.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

