Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,014 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $41,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Summit Insights upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

