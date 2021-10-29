Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $38.97 Million Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 976,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.