Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $35.34 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 149.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $469.51 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $475.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average is $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

