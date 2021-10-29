Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $46.45 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Angi were worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Angi during the second quarter worth $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

