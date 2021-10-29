Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 863,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

