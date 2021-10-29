Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 174,252 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,252 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

