Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,327.50 ($17.34) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,430.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

