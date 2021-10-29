Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $428,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 613,867 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,683.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 112,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 59.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

