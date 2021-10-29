Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Research Partners

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Research Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

PAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $107,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

