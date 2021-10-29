Pirate Chain Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $351.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00259162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00105729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002766 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,812,026 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.