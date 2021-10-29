Piper Sandler Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 293,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

