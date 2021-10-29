Piper Sandler Weighs in on Masimo Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MASI opened at $289.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average is $252.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $294.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

