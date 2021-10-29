Piper Sandler Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $80.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Olin has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

