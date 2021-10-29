Piper Sandler Comments on Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

