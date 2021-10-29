Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MC stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $76.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.