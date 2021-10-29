Piper Sandler Comments on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LBAI opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $19.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

