Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $485.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 382.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

