Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.08

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.08 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 26867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

