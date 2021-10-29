Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Pinduoduo worth $347,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of -253.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

