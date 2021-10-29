PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.10 and last traded at $113.93. 24,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 37,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORP. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 63,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

