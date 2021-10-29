Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 262.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDM. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.