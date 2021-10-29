PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 10,001 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,773. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

