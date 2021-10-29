PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in October

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PHXHF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

