Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $79.60. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 12,002 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $2.07. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

