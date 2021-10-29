Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.20 ($170.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV stock opened at €218.00 ($256.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €179.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €169.33. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a fifty-two week high of €218.50 ($257.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.