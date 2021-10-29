Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON POG opened at GBX 24.46 ($0.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.95 million and a P/E ratio of 61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.20. Petropavlovsk has a 12 month low of GBX 17.76 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 34.45 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

