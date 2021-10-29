PEPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $949,892.51 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $949,892.51 and $1,791.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,194,756 coins and its circulating supply is 61,524,882 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

